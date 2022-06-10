Beyonce sets social media buzzing with just one tiny act

Cross
By Abhishek Jha   IST (Published)
The Twitterverse is alive to a small act by Beyonce. The star has taken down her profile photo from all her social media accounts setting the speculation chatter on an overdrive.

Beyonce, an American singer-songwriter and one of the most popular stars of the music industry, has set social media buzzing with just a small move — she has taken down her profile pictures from her Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube accounts.
Non-promotion or minimal promotion has been in vogue of late, with big stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Beyonce relying on just the social media buzz to make their releases hit the top of the billboard.
Swift and Beyonce have both earlier just "dropped an album", which means releasing the full album on streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music etc., without any promotion.
The Twitterverse now is in theorising mode. Some fans feel that a new album is on its way, while some think it might be related to a fashion label.
Meanwhile, Harry Styles' third studio album was recently released in a rather unconventional style. There was only one single and a music video, which was released about a month and a half before the entire album dropped. He then debuted two new songs from the album at his Coachella performance which was around three weeks before the release date.
Maybe the stars have now realised that the general promotion pattern of TV appearances for late-night shows or a cover story on Rolling Stone is not needed anymore.
All said and done, imagine this Twitter handle getting it right!
