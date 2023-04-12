Baisakhi 2023: Traditional dishes to try on this Punjabi festive day

Food plays a significant role in Baisakhi celebrations along with traditional dances, songs, and other festivities.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a widely celebrated festival in Punjab and other parts of North India. The festival, generally celebrated on the first days of the Baishakh month as per the Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year Baishakhi will be celebrated on April 14.

Food plays a significant role in Baisakhi celebrations along with traditional dances, songs, and other festivities.

Here are some traditional recipes that you can try this Baisakhi:

Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti

This classic Punjabi dish is a must-try during Baisakhi. This is traditionally eaten during the winter season. Sarson Ka Saag is a delicious combination of mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy vegetables, while Makki Ki Roti is a flatbread made from cornmeal. Together, they make a mouth-watering meal that is perfect for the occasion.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is another popular dish that is commonly prepared during Baisakhi. It is essentially a spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread called Bhature. This dish is a favourite among Punjabis and is sure to be a hit with your family and friends as well.

Punjabi Kadhi

Punjabi Kadhi is a sour and tangy yoghurt-based curry that is perfect for a Baisakhi celebration. It is made by whisking yoghurt and gram flour (besan) together and then adding spices to it. Usually, rice or roti are served with Punjabi kadhi.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a vegetarian version of the famous chicken tikka. It is made by marinating chunks of paneer in a blend of spices and then grilling them until they are golden brown. This dish is perfect for those who are looking for a healthier alternative to meat.

Lassi

Lassi is a refreshing curd-based drink that is perfect for Baisakhi. It is made by blending curd, water, sugar, and spices. You can flavour it with fruits such as mango or strawberry. Lassi is a great way to cool down and beat the heat during the festivities.

Baisakhi is a festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Food plays a significant role in the celebrations, and traditional recipes are essential to the festivities. By trying these traditional recipes, you can experience the flavours of Baisakhi and enjoy the festival to the fullest.