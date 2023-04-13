Baisakhi 2023: Date, history, significance, and all you need to know

Baisakhi is one of the largest festivals celebrated across Punjab and other parts of north India. It’s an important festival for both Hindus and Sikhs and marks the beginning of the harvest season.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a landmark harvest festival celebrated across Punjab and other parts of north India. While Baisakhi is widely celebrated in Punjab on a grand scale, it also marks the beginning of New Year as per the Sikh calendar. It’s an important festival for both Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab.

On this day, people dress up in traditional attire, perform folk dances, and sing songs to celebrate the day. Celebration of Baisakhi is not complete without special feasts with a spread of traditional dishes.

Date and auspicious time

Baisakhi is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14. As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing for Baisakhi begins at 5.42 am while the Sankranti moment will prevail at 3.12 pm.

History and significance

The origins of the Baisakhi festival can be traced back to 1699, when Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Sikh guru, established the Khalsa sect, a group of devout Sikhs. With this, the Sikh guru ended the caste difference between the higher and lower communities in Sikhs and announced that all humans are equal. Since then, Baisakhi is observed as an important festival among Sikhs.

Apart from the religious significance, Baisakhi is also an important agricultural festival that celebrates the beginning of the harvest season and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy among the farmers as well.

Celebrations

On the day of Baisakhi, people wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and head to the nearest gurudwara (Sikh temple) to offer prayers and then participate in the traditional Baisakhi procession.

The procession is led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones) and it features music, singing, and dancing, while people offer food and sweets to the participants.

Another highlight is the preparation of traditional Punjabi dishes such as kadhi, meethe peeley chawal, kesar phirni, kada prasad and more.