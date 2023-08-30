ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 Review: Sole mates for runners

I've been an ASICS user for about half a decade now, and so far, I have had zero complaints with my GEL-Kayano 24 shoes, which, when I bought them, were already two generations old. But the immediate difference in arch support, and foot stability compared to the other shoes I had tried thus far was an eye-opener. I was sold on ASICS, particularly its flagship GEL-Kayano lineup.

While I confess I hadn't upgraded my Kayano 24s since then, when ASICS reached out to me for a chance to review the Kayano 30s — the 30th generation shoes from the company — I naturally jumped at the chance.

And what a difference six generations make.

Let me put on my tech reviewer hat and say this — moving to the Kayano 30 from the Kayano 24s is a bit like moving from an iPhone 8/8 Plus/X to an iPhone 14 Pro Max. There's a world of difference, and all of the upgrades are, to put it mildly, outstanding. No hyperbole.

The fit

It took me a little fiddling with the laces before I could slip my foot in easily, but once in, it's snug and comfortable — the stretch knit upper ensures a nice fit, complemented by a plush heel collar and a spacious toe box that collectively create a seamless and comfortable running experience. The wide toe box also accommodates feet of varying widths, so that's another plus.

(Image: ASICS) (Image: ASICS)

The history

For 30 years, ASICS has constantly tweaked and improved the GEL-Kayano line-up, making it a mainstay among hardcore runners thanks to its blend of cushioning and stabilising technology. The GEL-Kayano 30s are a result of 30 years of research, engineering, trial and error, and more. The GEL-Kayano 30s boast a lighter midsole foam, internal GEL cushioning, and ASICS' novel 4D Guidance System. Plus, they look really good, so even if you're not running, you can just slip them on and easily use them as a lifestyle accessory. The GEL-Kayano 30s offer a distinctive appearance and experience while retaining the luxurious comfort and support the series is known for.

The experience

Make no mistake — the ASICS GEL-Kayano 30 boasts technical specifications that specifically cater to stability enthusiasts and those seeking a plush running experience. Weighing in at just 300 grams (yes, I measured it), the shoes are just 50 grams heavier than most flagship smartphones out there, and definitely do no feel like you have cement blocks on your feet. The shoes also feature a 10 mm toe drop — the height difference between the heel and the toe — and 30-40 mm of stack height, which is the height between your foot's sole and the shoe's sole.

(Image: ASICS) (Image: ASICS)

This makes for a balanced, supportive experience whether you're just out for a walk, a light jog, or pounding the pavement.

The technology used

This is the only reason I get to review running shoes — being a mid-casual jogger-runner myself. It is to dissect the technology employed in making shoes. By definition, stability shoes aim to prevent 'overpronation,' which is the excessive inward rolling of a runner's foot upon impact; basically, it's when your foot turns inwards on landing, putting pressure on the ankle. Conventionally, this has been achieved by a firm layer around your foot's arch to restrict rolling.

But in the GEL-Kayano 30s, ASICS has employed what it calls the 4D Guidance System — four key traits that define the shoes. Its wide midsole provides enhanced stability when your foot lands and spring-boards off the toe, a broader base ensures stability, The higher heel reduces impact, enabling seamless transitions and cadence, and the medial posting — a layer within the midsole aimed at improving stability. The medial posting is infused with "energetic foam" for responsive rebounds.

(Image: ASICS) (Image: ASICS)

What all of this boils down to, at least in my experience, is this — you can run worry-free, your feet will be happy, and there are fewer chances of face-planting yourself on the pavement. Even after extended runs, there is no foot fatigue, and that is a big win in my opinion. Several shoes are designed for short distances, and so, cause sole fatigue — which is basically your feet getting sore, swollen, and just tired, demanding a recovery phase. Not the case with the Kayano 30s. They are comfortable to wear and to run, and they look good while helping you do both.

Comfort levels

According to ASICS, the GEL-Kayano 30s' smoothness, cushioning, and responsiveness can be attributed to the inclusion of FF BLAST PLUS ECO foam — the sportswear giant's softest and most energetic midsole foam yet. With a focus on sustainability, ASICS says this foam contains 24 percent bio-based content, contributing to both comfort and performance. They're just a joy to wear.

(Image: ASICS) (Image: ASICS)

Comparison to previous generation

I can only compare these to the Kayano 24s, and in that respect, these shoes kick the ball out of the park. The heel is more cushioned — it does not compromise on stability while offering greater comfort. I always felt like the heel was the heaviest part of the Kayano 24s — not that I am complaining, mind you, as it gave me a sense of stability and balance — but the Kayano 30s offers the same experience, only better, and more comfortably. According to ASICS, this was achieved by removing its signature GEL cushioning and replacing it with PureGEL, a softer and more comfortable compound.

In conclusion

The ASICS GEL-Kayano 30s are an ideal choice for runners seeking a blend of stability, comfort, and performance. Their 4D Guidance System provides stability without compromising on natural foot motion. They excel in long runs and recovery days. As the latest iteration of a three-decade legacy, these shoes honour the past while embracing innovation and ushering in a new era. The GEL-Kayano 30th anniversary edition is priced at Rs 15,999.