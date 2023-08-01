ASICS launches latest edition of its flagship running shoes, GEL-KAYANO 30

ASICS has launched GEL-KAYANO 30, a flagship running shoe with adaptive technology, offering runners stability and comfort. The shoes will be available online and offline for Rs 15,999.

ASICS, a renowned sports footwear and apparel manufacturer, has unveiled the latest edition of its flagship running shoes, the GEL-KAYANO 30. In a press release, ASICS said the shoe combines "cutting-edge adaptive technology with ASICS' long-standing commitment to user testing, biomechanical science, sustainability, and continuous innovation, resulting in an unparalleled level of stability and comfort for runners".

The GEL-KAYANO series has long been favoured by athletes seeking good performance, and ASICS said the 30th iteration continues this legacy with a host of features, such as 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM technology for stability and enhanced comfort; PureGEL, which ensures softer landings through increased shock absorptionl and FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning, along with an increased 4mm stack height, to enhance overall comfort and speed during runs.

According to ASICS, in a test conducted by the ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Kobe, testers found that the GEL-KAYANO 30 outperformed its predecessor in terms of comfort. Even after long runs, runners reported that the shoe felt just as comfortable as when they first put it on, the brand said.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia, said, "The journey to create GEL-KAYANO 30, with reliable stability and elevated comfort, has been a labour of passion. Thrilled with the results, we anticipate the positive impact it'll bring to runners. We are positive runners will highly benefit from all the new design and find stability in their runs like never before."