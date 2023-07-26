Apple’s ‘ultra-rare’ sneakers from 1990s on sale for Rs 41 lakh, check details

Famous auction house Sotheby’s has listed A pair of custom made ultra-rare sneakers by Apple for sale on its website at $50,000.

Apple is known for its iPhones, tablets and laptops, but it could be surprising for many to know that the tech giant once produced shoes. A pair of limited-edition sneakers from the mid-1990s made by Apple for its employees is now up for sale.

Famous auction house Sotheby’s has listed a pair of white trainers made by Apple Computer and Omega Sports for $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh) on its website.

Apple, then known as Apple Computer, had specially designed these shoes for its employees which were given away at a National Sales Conference. These sneakers were never released in the market, and that’s why the pair up for sale becomes valuable for collectors.

“Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s. More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories,” read the description of the pair of shoes on Sotheby’s site.

According to Sotheby’s, Apple would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun for various white-label products. Apple used to apply its own branding for these products.

The box of the shoe will also include a pair of alternate red laces for customisation. Although the shoes are new and are still in the original packaging, there are blemishes like light marks on the toe boxes and also have a yellowed tint on the midsoles.

These shoes are considered to be “ultra-rare” as they were never offered to the general public or released in the market.

This is not the first time for an Apple footwear to go on sale with a whopping price tag. In 2020, another pair of Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers was listed on the Heritage Auction House site and was sold for $9,687 after getting 20 bids for it. Another pair of sneakers found in a garage sale in California was auctioned at a starting bid of $30,000 in 2016.

Recently, Apple sold an unopened first-edition 4GB iPhone in an auction at a price of $1,90,372.80.