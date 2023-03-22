And How Do You Feel About That?: Two psychotherapists demystify what goes on in the therapy room

In this exclusive interview, Aruna Gopakumar and Yashodhara Lal talk about their new book 'And How Do You Feel About That?' which tells you about therapy through fascinating, insightful stories borrowed from their real-life experience with their clients.

Therapy may not be sufficient in solving all your problems but it is certainly foundational. Aruna Gopakumar and Yashodhara Lal’s latest book is not just for people who struggle with emotions or self-worth. It’s for everyone who has ever been brave enough to look within.

In And How Do You Feel About That? the two women demystify therapy through stories based on their experiences with their clients. Through each story, they want you to know that therapy is about meaning-making; it is about revisiting and recreating your internal worlds and making them a better place to live in.

The book is rich in both insight and craft. The stories, borrowed from personal experiences, are direct and informative, the kind of stuff we have little access to. You are likely to find yourself in several of them. But more than anything, the book serves as an invaluable, one-of-its-kind resource journal — be prepared to take copious notes.

At the core of therapy is self-worth, which is made and unmade collectively by societies, institutions, and families. The authors recognise the cultural roots of beliefs and behaviors that make us think and tic in certain ways. In this detailed, exclusive conversation, they discuss the book, how they managed to keep it simple without compromising on the depth, working with each other, transactional analysis (TA) that forms the core of their work, therapy myths, the humanness of being a therapist, and a lot more.

What compelled you to write this book?

Yashodhara: It did feel like a compulsion. We were very excited about it. So in the process of the therapy training, there is a lot of exchange about the stories and the moments that we face with our clients. At some point, it just occurred to us that stories are a great way to get out the message, even outside the context of training therapists, to people who are sitting on the fence about therapy. There is so much misinformation about the space. Though we debated about other ways of sharing information like doing videos on social media, the idea of writing came very naturally to us because I have a background as a writer and Aruna has done a lot of writing as well.

After going back and forth a few times we just decided to give it a shot. We started writing and sharing stories with each other and they started to evolve, to take shape. Then we thought that since it’s non-fiction, it makes sense to get an editor on board as early as possible. So we made a proposal and were very lucky to have found somebody at Penguin who was looking for something like this. It then just took a life of its own. A year later, here we are, with the published book.

Why write a book together?

Aruna: We brought to it different strengths. Together, we had all that was needed for the book — competencies in therapy, writing, and publishing.

Yashodhara: With books that are about something so new, the concept just works better when there is continuous brainstorming. For instance, Freakonomics (by Steven Levitt and Stephen J Dubner; 2005) or SuperFreakonomics (2009). Why do those authors write together? There is something that gets created through collaboration which is possibly more than what an individual can come up with.

We wrote a story, shared it with each other, talked about it, then wrote the next story. That’s how this book came to be; it evolved together. I think there’s a certain richness in that which wouldn’t have been possible if it were just one person writing it.

Aruna: We had done a series of videos earlier which got really popular. I wanted to create a resource pool for trainees who are going to be practitioners to learn from the experiences they have with clients. It could have taken any shape. The way it did was a very exciting process and I feel it’s so much more joyous to do it together — everything is shared and you don’t have to worry about things alone. Having a partner to share frustrations and happiness with is fantastic.

50 chapters! How did you decide who would write which chapters? What was the process like? How long did it take?

Aruna: The stories in the book are based on our client work. What Yash has written is about her experience with her clients. Though we have fictionalised them to protect them and make ideas understandable. Since there is no one right way to do therapy, we wanted to showcase how we show up with our clients. Hence, separate stories.

Yashodhara: Our process was initially very free-flowing. It was about what came naturally to us, the stories that were sitting inside us that we really want to share. But along the way, we got pretty systematic about it. We wanted to showcase a range of important techniques, concepts, and people from different backgrounds, contexts, and relationships, covering issues like being gay and being divorced. So then that started to inform the future stories.

Writing took about four to five months. Then there was editing, cleaning up, looking for consistencies and inconsistencies, and giving each other feedback. That took another few months. So overall, we were done in about 10-12 months.

One client story or case study that has stayed with you?

Aruna: It’s tough to choose but some of the points that I find myself repeating in my training class are in an early chapter in the book called ‘Do Me Something.’ In therapy, we say that if we are getting irritated with a client, there is some unconscious communication from the client to us. They are trying to tell us something that they are not able to verbalize, which is possibly outside their awareness as well. But we need to pay attention to it. Understanding the person’s history can sometimes tell us why we are feeling whatever we are feeling and how we can use that.

So there was this client who looked up to me and yet she was blocking me. I was getting irritated with her but then I realized that I had become her judge-y sister who wanted control and that she needed to have a different relational experience because that’s where healing happens. So I did nothing. For her to recognize her own power and to allow the tension to grow in the room. And it did. In two months, she asked me what were we doing because I wasn’t taking charge or leading the process. That’s a very significant moment in therapy. I asked her instead, ‘How is it for you that I am not taking charge?’ A penny dropped in that moment. She finally said, ‘I’m waiting for you to do something to me. Why am I doing that? I’m not recognising my own agency.’ It’s about how to use countertransference, which is what’s going on for us to understand the client.

Yashodhara: For me, the one that’s fresh is a story called ‘Angry Young Man’ where I was working with this young man whose response to everything was anger. What makes this story special is that it’s one where the therapy didn’t go well. It results in premature termination; he gets angry with me, walks out, and leaves therapy. It was an opportunity to reflect on the mistakes I made as a therapist.

We were deliberate about including the stories which showcase that we are human, we also make mistakes, and that all is not lost; it’s meant to be a part of the process. We learn from reflecting on our own approach in what went wrong. So conversing about it is important.

It’s also important for people to know that therapists are not perfect or sorted human beings. One of our main objectives with this book is to demystify therapy and therapists. That’s why we have brought in a lot of ourselves in the book and written it in the first person. It gives readers access to our inner dialogue. That story reflects the honesty, vulnerability, and bravery required in sharing that we are not perfect and that it’s OK.

One myth about therapy and therapists that you wish didn’t exist?

Yashodhara: That therapy is for the weak, vulnerable, or the crazies. That one really gets to us.

Aruna: Yeah, that having internal challenges is shameful and that we should be on top of everything, be confident, and be able to solve everything on our own. The idea that it’s weak to want to talk to someone and have a space to reflect is such an outdated notion. Everyone needs a neutral space where they can hear what is going on with them, where they won’t be judged, and where there are no repercussions. We can’t do it with people closest to us because they have their own challenges and they are too entangled. In fact, it’s very brave to want to find out and face who you are and what’s going on with you.

Yashodhara: Also, the idea that therapists just listen. Being a therapist involves so much more. The training, skill, ability to create a non-judgmental space, to use our own selves, our intuition, the relationship that we develop with the client, reflecting on our inner process as well as what might be going on for the other, how to communicate that, a lot is involved. It’s not just listening. And yet, people think that they can talk to anyone and that their friends can also just listen. That’s a major blocker in being able to see the value of going to a trained professional and investing in that relationship.

Could you talk a bit about transactional analysis?

Aruna: It’s an approach to psychotherapy that has some philosophical assumptions about people’s capacity for self-governance and the idea that everyone is born OK but in the process of socialization, which pressures us to be who we are not, we lose some of our OK-ness. The emotional difficulties that we face today are a result of how we responded to some of those pressures.

TA is a philosophy and a set of theories and methods with plenty of models to understand internal processes for practitioners to work with their clients. It’s a fundamental sense of OK-ness that is inherent in our work and it provides a whole range of theories and models that make complex ideas accessible. TA has so much to offer but the models and frameworks are underleveraged. We, therefore, decided to delve into it in the book through stories.

Yashodhara: It was created by Dr. Eric Berne in the 1950s and many decades later it’s still a vibrant set of practices that are constantly evolving. One of the things that were a challenge to psychoanalysts and the prevailing forms of therapy at the time was correcting the power imbalance between therapist and client. So this I’m OK you’re OK assumption is fundamental, that’s how we see our clients. We don’t see ourselves as one-up who is diagnosing the client. The belief is that everyone has their own resources and the capacity to think and in a safe space, they can access that.

In fact, Berne’s ideas were popularised through a couple of his books such as Games People Play and What Do You Say After You Say Hello. But in the Indian space, as far as therapy and especially TA is concerned, there’s hardly any writing out there. So this book is a pretty unique attempt at getting people familiar with TA concepts; we’ve woven them into our stories. One of the beautiful things about TA is that even the clients are meant to learn certain parts of the language; it is so useful and be easily understood by just about anyone.

What was the most difficult aspect of writing this book?

Yashodhara: We were so excited that we wrote 30 stories each. So one difficulty for us was having to cut out a lot of content. We let go of 10 stories which we pacified ourselves thinking they will form material for the second book.

The other one, for me personally, was that I have always written as a solo author. So writing together was a learning process. While we managed to make it a collaborative process of regular exchange, there were times when we had our differences and our insecurities about ourselves in the relationship. The beautiful thing was being able to converse openly about this. Things became clearer over time—the role we were playing, and how we would deliver and receive feedback. So it was much more than just writing. That was a challenge and it was also great learning.

Aruna: For me, it was also how to write a book that is welcomed by professional colleagues of all modalities because there are so many ways to do psychotherapy and there are, sometimes, dramatically opposite approaches. So how to do an honest job of showcasing the possibility without making it sound magical—essentially, how to show the depth and unfolding of the process and the roles of both the client and the therapist without using labels or quick fixes through short stories that fill people with hope. I won’t say it was difficult; it was an exciting challenge.

What are your expectations from this book?

Yashodhara: I would love for people who are undecided about therapy to get an insight through this book about the possibilities that can open up and actually take a step into engaging in therapy. Even those who choose not to, I hope they at least get a sense of what self-reflection can look like. There is such beauty and power in these concepts that just not enough people know. I just hope that a lot of people get access to these ideas and think differently about therapy and themselves.

Aruna: I hope this book sparks conversations because one of the consistent feedback we are getting from our readers is ‘Oh my god, I feel I’m there in many of the stories.’ What we go through is universal and if there is a safe space to talk about it, our struggles won’t feel like mountains to carry. Much of the time, we need spaces to make sense of ourselves. I hope this book allows people the safety and the freedom to talk about personal challenges and it becomes a reason to make emotional difficulty more normal.

I also hope to attract more people to TA with this. Also, it’s a big deal to have a representation of India where the understanding of therapy and the market is so underdeveloped. So for me, this book is also a way to showcase psychotherapy in India to the world at large.