An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars

Amity, which is a collection of 95 contemporary poems from across the world, is part of ‘peace literature,’ which defies being boxed into a genre. This literary movement is often recognised by its attitude, in contrast to other genres, that are defined by author’s identity, style or structure of language.

Does victory in war prove one side right or wrong? / Do thousands and millions who die, / Are rendered homeless, not count…

These lines from the poem Survival in a War Zone by Seema Jain make one think about our deceptive lives in a world scarred with multiple wars.

The poem is part of Amity, a collection of 95 poems by 47 writers from France, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, the Philippines, the UK and the US. The anthology of peace poems, edited by the Indian poet and peacebuilder Sahana Ahmed (Hawakal Publishers), focuses on peace literature, a form that the world needs right now amid the humanitarian crisis.

The collection covers all aspects of peace — individual, social, political, institutional, and ecological. Tunisian Nobel Peace Prize laureate H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, among others, has associated themselves with Amity.

Ahmed’s introduction to Amity highlights that there are many ways to make the world a “peaceable place.”

“You can listen with an open mind. You can visit a museum. You can reduce your carbon footprint. You can learn another language. You can donate to charity. You can walk your neighbour’s dog. You can draw and paint. You can read more books,” she writes.

From World War to 2023

Peace literature has been there since the time wars have been there but the form gained ground after World War I. Fascists and liberals alike use the printed word as their most powerful weapon. The imperative that ideological wars be fought on literary grounds formed the genesis for the growth of peace literature after World War I.

There is a sizeable body of works on the subject in western literature, like An Irish Airman Foresees his Death (1919) by W.B. Yeats, where he wrote:

The years to come seemed a waste of breath, / A waste of breath the years behind...

While describing the futility of wars, peace literature does not have a strict boundary of genre.

Anthony Adolf, the author of Peace: A World History (2009), affirms that peace literature is not static, despite its vagueness and vastness. Adolf wrote: “It is more productive to ask what peace literature does and can do, as this leads to opportunities for thought and action.”

He emphasised that peace literature is frequently recognised by its attitude, in contrast to other literary genres that are defined by authors' identities or the style or structure of language.

Also read: Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in literature

“Peace literature as a genre does not rest upon formal or structural traits; it does, however, rest upon the consistent agreement and recognition of the people who produce, consume, discuss, and act upon that corpus,” he said.

In recent times, peace literature have started gaining momentum as the Global Peace Index (GPI) has been showing the deterioration in peace over time. Global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.3 percent in 2021. In 2021 the intensity of violent demonstrations increased by 49 percent since 2008.

The GPI also mentioned that the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the potential increase in military spending by NATO countries to 2 percent of their GDP, may lead to further deterioration in future.

Call for peace through ‘Amity’

“I worked on Amity because I felt the need to amplify voices that spoke for unity in the face of conflict,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed, who is also the India Country Chair of the World Peace Wing at G100 Club, comprising 100 powerful women leaders, started her work on Amity in September 2022.

“Inter-faith harmony, most of all, was the most interesting theme in the anthology for me. I was also intrigued by the poets who wrote about the natural world. To everyone who shared intimate accounts of personal moments, I am very grateful. A few contributors were first-timers, they had never been published before. To them I am thankful for trusting me with their words,” she added.

She received the ‘Woman of the Decade WEF Award’ at the Women Economic Forum (WEF) on December 29, 2022, in Delhi, for her work in this area.

The anthology takes a different approach to peace literature, where there are poems that are almost like zen koans, various ghazals and senryu that speak of revolution and the mechanics of World Peace. Putin becomes the subject of memes and Mahatma Gandhi is seen through the eyes of children. Prayers and prejudices, in equal measure, are probed and pierced.

On her favourite lines from the book, Ahmed said: “I leave you with lines from Suchita Parikh-Mundul’s Countries:

Countries are cubist paintings / with anthems hanging from their tongues, / garbled and in need of re-framing.

As we see more calls for the ‘peace moment’ in the backdrop of unrelenting violence, Amity underscores the need and role of culture and literature in the movement.

Also read: 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux