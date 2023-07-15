Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa: The Home of the Shehenshaah

3 Min Read
Located in the posh Juhu area of Mumbai, Jalsa stands tall as one of the most iconic residences, home to Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to be a force to reckon with in show business, be it with his films, his iconic TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati or his advertisements. After over five decades in the industry, the man continues to rule every frame he is in, irrespective of the medium.
Over the years, Bachchan’s residence Jalsa has also gained cult status in the city of Mumbai. People continue to gather there in large numbers just to catch a glimpse of the megastar. Jalsa witnesses the maximum gathering of fans on Sunday when Bachchan himself steps out of his home to greet his fans, something he has been doing for over three decades.
History of Jalsa
Jalsa is the primary residence of the Bachchan family, where he resides with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya. Prior to this, the family used to reside in their other bungalow, Prateeksha, with his parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. As per Housing.com, Jalsa is valued at approximately Rs 100 Cr.
Jalsa initially belonged to legendary film producer NC Sippy, known for classic Hindi films like Gol Maal, Satte Pe Satta, Chupke Chupke, Anand, Padosan et al. Sippy later sold it to the Bachchan family and years later, it became their residence. Various films were shot in the house under Sippy’s ownership back in the late 60s and 70s.
“Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then..,” Bachchan had tweeted in 2021.
Here are some photos of the iconic residence
T 3870 -'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then.. pic.twitter.com/UMKJ6OaWoK— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2021
(Source: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan waves at his fans outside Jalsa
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
Source: Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan with his family (Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
(Source: Instagram)
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (Source: Instagram)
BLAST FROM THE PAST
(Source: Instagram)
Upcoming Films
Bachchan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, sci-fi film Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin it stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is set to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 and the trailer of the movie will also be unveiled at the event.
