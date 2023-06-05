All you need to know world’s first sex championship to be held in Sweden from June 8

The event named the “The European Sex Championship” will be held at Gothenburg in Sweden. Factors such as good communication skills between a couple, endurance level, and knowledge about sex will be taken into consideration in the contest.

Sweden, a country known for its more inclusive policies on freedom and equality has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport. With this, the country is set to host the first-ever ‘European Sex Championship’ in Gothenburg from Thursday, June 8.

The event will be happening under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation, and participants from all ethnicities, sexual orientations and genders will take part in it.

The competitors will have to engage in sex sessions on a daily basis and they will compete in a variety of categories.

ALSO READ |

Here’s all you need to know about the European Sex Championship

Event details

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Date: June 8,

Duration: 6 hours per day

Disciplines: 16 categories

Representatives: 20 participants from across the globe

Competition Details

Starting from June 8, the European Sex Championship will go on for six weeks where participants will engage in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour each day in solo matches. The sex session may last up to 6 hours per day.

There will be the participation of 20 people from different countries, and the winners will be decided by audience ratings and a panel of three judges.

The participants will be judged across 16 disciplines.

List of disciplines

Seduction

Prelude

Massage of various parts of the body

Massage of erotic zones on the opponent’s body

Oral sex

Penetration

Endurance

Appearance

Pose Performance

Artistic performance and exchange of postures

Endurance and The Number of Orgasms

Creativity in Change of Position.

Increased blood pressure and heart rate during competition.

The most beautiful and difficult position

Artistic communication

Most active couple

Points system

Participants will be awarded 5-10 points in each discipline by the audience and a committee of five judges.

Factors such as good communication skills between a couple, endurance level, and knowledge about sex will be taken into consideration.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply to the email info@swedishsexfederation.com as per the official website.

The organisers are encouraging the participation of people of different sexual orientations and ethnicities.

Where to watch?

The event will be streaming live on www.livesexhouse.com website.