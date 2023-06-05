English
All you need to know world's first sex championship to be held in Sweden from June 8

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 3:48:52 PM IST (Published)

The event named the “The European Sex Championship” will be held at Gothenburg in Sweden. Factors such as good communication skills between a couple, endurance level, and knowledge about sex will be taken into consideration in the contest.

Sweden, a country known for its more inclusive policies on freedom and equality has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport. With this, the country is set to host the first-ever ‘European Sex Championship’ in Gothenburg from Thursday, June 8.

The event will be happening under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation, and participants from all ethnicities, sexual orientations and genders will take part in it.


The competitors will have to engage in sex sessions on a daily basis and they will compete in a variety of categories.

