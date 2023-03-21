All you need to know about the #HGStreet culture & lifestyle festival

Mumbai, being India's economic hub, has the advantage of being one of the most varied cities in the country. Individuals from all around the country come to the "city of dreams" to make it big. If you travel to any part of this bustling metropolis, you will see individuals from many cultures enjoying themselves and having a good time. Homegrown returned to Mumbai for the third edition of the #HGStreet Festival to highlight the same blooming cultures and creative disciplines.

"#HGStreet Festival is a celebration of all things Homemade," said Varsha Patra, CEO and Co-Founder of Homegrown. "The goal was to break away from typical festival formats in India in order to create a unique festival experience. The festival's goal is to bring together every aspect of culture and lifestyle that resonates with modern India under one roof. It is unquestionably a venue for people of different ages, opinions, and interests," she added.

BudX LAB featured creative workshops, immersive bars, and a main music stage with top tier hip hop, techno, and A/V artists, as well as clothing drop. We caught up with Prithvi Bajaj, Senior Brand Manager of Budweiser who believes it is not just a place to activate stock but a platform that brings the brand alive with music, NFT station, customisation zones, sneaker workshops along with a design and doodling workshop. He says, "it is a way to engage meaningfully with audiences and getting them to experience the new culture in a more authentic and human manner."

The two-day event welcomed people of various ages, views, and interests. The event combined music, art and design, fashion, film and photography, technology, sneakers x street culture, sports, education, innovation, food and beverage, and more.