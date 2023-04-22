Akshaya Tritiya 2023: How to celebrate and shubh muhurat to buy gold

Tritiya tithi begins at 7:49 am on April 22 and ends at 7:47 am on April 23, according to the Panchang. The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm on April 22.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great pomp by Hindus and Jains around the world. According to the Hindu calendar, the holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya falls on the Tritiya Tithi or the Third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Time to Buy Gold

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to buy gold on April 22 begins at 7:49 am, and it will end at 5:48 am on April 23.

Significance and Celebrations

This festival is considered one of the most auspicious occasions for new beginnings, as per Hindu traditions. People generally consider Akshaya Tritiya very auspicious for marriages, making new investments and starting new businesses. Investments in assets like gold are made on this occasion. It is believed that on this day, one gets blessed with tremendous success and wealth by purchasing gold or silver.

Akshaya essentially means never diminishing. According to Drik Panchang, the festival is of great significance as the virtue of good deeds done on this day, like yajna, punya, dan and japa, never diminishes.

Akshaya Tritiya is known as one of the most auspicious days for Hindus as according to mythology many significant events took place on this day. According to one legend on Akshaya Tritiya, Treta Yuga started and the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Parshuram, was born. One notion even says that the holy river Ganga descended on the Earth from heaven on this day.

Meanwhile, Jains also celebrate Akshaya Tritiya as the day marks the ending of the fast by the first Tirthankara, Rishabhanatha. On this day, Rishabhanatha ended his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice.

Many people observe a day-long fast on Akshaya Tritiya and perform puja of Lord Ganesh, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is also a part of the tradition in many places. Prasad is prepared for Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh and other deities on this day and distributed among devotees after performing the puja.