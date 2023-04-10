Adidas Ultraboost Light Review: Good running shoes with a dash of versatility

The sturdy Adidas Ultraboost Light can serve as running shoes, lifestyle shoes and gym trainers. At Rs 18,999, the Lights promise durability and high quality — but you may need some time to get used to its weight.

Running with the Adidas Ultraboost Light shoes, at first, feels like running with cement blocks tied to your feet. Heavier than your regular running shoes, with a sole that is perhaps a little stiffer than it should be, the Ultraboost Lights are, nonetheless, sturdy and versatile.

Since its launch, despite the steep asking price — the Lights cost Rs 18,999 in India — the Ultraboost lineup has been seen more as a fashion accessory than performance shoes. The Lights are no different — however, once you get used to the added weight, there is no denying that they're comfortable, and extremely durable, both on road or on muddy/rough terrain.

According to Adidas, the Lights feature a new midsole foam called Boost Light, which purportedly gives the shoe a more balanced landing compared to others. This very feature gives it extra stability, so one can use them as gym trainers as well.

Above the sole, the upper of the shoe is knitted and fits snugly around your feet, creating a feeling balance and comfort.

They take some getting used to, until they are broken in. But once that's out of the way, you can pound the pavement with a satisfying thunk each time your feet land.

Design

The design of the Ultraboost Light is a standout — it's classic Adidas and modern at the time. The classic three-stripe logo is prominently displayed on the sides, with a flash of bright orange near the heel and a subtle blue stroke towards the toes. The heel looks buttressed from the outside, giving it a sense of purpose.

In conclusion

Because of their versatility, and assuming you're willing to spend Rs 18,999, the Ultraboost Lights can serve as your running shoes, lifestyle shoes, and even gym trainers. Either way, you can't go wrong with these striking shoes.