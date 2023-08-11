Adidas Switch FWD review: These running shoes put a spring in your step

Adidas Switch FWD review: These running shoes will delight beginners with a fun design and comfort. Their springy, zany outsole elevates walking and running. Versatile and fashion-forward, these shoes — priced at Rs 13,999 — are ideal for 5-10K runs, as well as casual wear.

Adidas' latest running shoes for beginners, the Switch FWD, are fun even before you put them on. They’re fun to hold, fun to look at, and — I know this is weird — the sole is fun to just squeeze. The fun factor takes on a whole new dimension when you put these shoes on. The fit is comfortable, but the game is truly elevated when you walk or run in them. They’re so springy, thanks to the extremely zany outersole, which sports a quirky design. If you are a runner, you will enjoy wearing them. If you’re not, you will still like wearing them as a fashion statement.

But if you think the Switch FWD — which launched in India on Thursday, August 10 — prioritise form over function, you’re mistaken. They are supremely comfortable on jogs, and, if you’re a beginner to running/jogging, feel comfortable enough to give you that spring in the step.

I’ve used the Adidas Switch FWD for about 10 days and here are my thoughts.

The essence of the Switch FWD design lies in its unabashed celebration of forward momentum. Every element of the shoe aligns with this vision — the inclination of its components forward and the semblance of arrows perpetually pointing toward the horizon. This convergence of design and purpose imparts more significance to the 'FWD' suffix in the shoe's name. In essence, the Switch FWD strives to push the runner forward with each stride.

The Midsole Technology

The Switch FWD's midsole houses EVA foam, the peculiar formation of which embraces a delightful squishiness and resilience. This unique blend of attributes appears to stem from the spacious cavities within the midsole. This brings stability with each stride — the labyrinthine ridges within the midsole assume the role of stabilisers, preventing excessive yielding during corners and uneven terrains.

Given that these are aimed at beginners, for those looking to build up to a 5K or a 10K, the Switch FWD emerge as formidable companions. The midsole design is tailored for shorter distances and casual usage – an ideal amalgamation for novice and leisure runners, including myself.

Comfortable and Functional Upper

The engineered mesh upper, a pivotal element, conformed seamlessly to the contours of my foot. The tongue and substantial padding encircling the heel's collar contributed to this conforming effect. As my foot nestled into the heel region, securing a steadfast fit became a breeze.

The upper sports an abundance of perforations, making the shoes extremely breathable. I cannot wait to take these bad boys out for a run in the Indian summer.

Traction and Durability

The outsole of the Switch FWD boasts the ubiquitous Continental rubber, a mainstay in Adidas' arsenal. My one concern was that the forward-facing triangles left a notable portion without the protective rubber layer, but this was allayed as the grip was not affected.

The Continental rubber is extremely durable and shows minimal signs of wear even after jogging on rubble-strewn terrain. Most importantly, however, the exceptional cushioning considerably reduces foot and arch fatigue, which makes it easier for beginners to, well, begin jogging or running.

A bit on the expensive side?

In the price-conscious Indian market, a price of Rs 13,999 may be hard to justify for shoes. But given how versatile and comfortable they are, anyone looking for a pair of shoes that double as running gear and casual wear can certainly consider the Switch FWD.

In conclusion

The Adidas Switch FWD assumes the mantle of an archetypal enjoyable running shoe, ideally tailored for beginners or occasional runners. Thriving within the 5-10K ambit, they effortlessly double as a fashion-forward casual footwear choice. Its appeal extends beyond mere comfort, encompassing the attention it garners from passersby.