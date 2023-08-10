CNBC TV18
Adidas launches Switch FWD, its latest running shoes aimed at beginners

By Vijay Anand  Aug 10, 2023 4:28:23 PM IST (Published)

The shoes are priced at Rs 13,999 and available for purchase through the Adidas app and the official online store, as well as in select physical stores. 

Sportswear giant Adidas on Thursday announced the launch of its latest running shoes, the Switch FWD. The shoes are aimed at beginners and were designed around the theme of "forward momentum", Adidas said in a press release.

Adidas said the Switch FWD were designed to "amplify the running experience for athletes across all skill levels". In the press release, Adidas said the shoe employs strategically placed voids within its EVA midsole, converting weight into "seamless forward motion".
"This groundbreaking mechanism redefines the very essence of running, propelling athletes with each step they take. Collaborating harmoniously with a TPU plate, the EVA compound midsole guarantees a stable and cushioned journey through the forefoot and midfoot during the stride's forward progression," the company said.
The Adidas Switch FWD. (Image: Adidas)
Mili Seiffert, Global Product Manager at Adidas Running, said, "Our pursuit of innovation consistently drives us to reimagine our design methodologies, translating into tangible benefits for our community – whether they're elite athletes or everyday runners. The concept of translating weight into forward motion might sound simple, but its realisation demanded meticulous refinement and extensive athlete collaboration."
Incorporating a lightweight Continental rubber outsole, Switch FWD afford runners improved traction under diverse weather conditions, enhancing their stability and control, Adidas said. Complementing this foundation is the shoes' lightweight engineered mesh upper, adorned with strategically positioned windows across the forefoot and midfoot regions, promoting superior breathability and comfort, it added.
The shoes are available in two colour options — a primary white and silver, violet detailing for women, and a primary white and blue palette with lemon accents for men.
The shoes are priced at Rs 13,999 and available for purchase through the Adidas app and the official online store, as well as in select physical stores.
Also read: Adidas Ultraboost Light Review: Good running shoes with a dash of versatility
X