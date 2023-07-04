Ace your travel look with these beauty hacks for women over 40

Traveling can be a lot of fun, but it can also be hard on your skin and hair. Here are some beauty hacks for women over 40 to help you look and feel your best while traveling.

Pack the essentials

When packing for a trip, it's important to only pack the essentials. This means choosing lightweight, travel-friendly products that will help you look and feel your best. Some must-haves includes a good moisturiser, sunscreen, foundation, concealer, mascara, and lipstick.

Don't forget your hair care products

As you age, your hair may become thinner and more brittle. To keep it looking its best, pack a volumising shampoo and conditioner, as well as a leave-in conditioner or styling product.