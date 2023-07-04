CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle NewsAce your travel look with these beauty hacks for women over 40

Ace your travel look with these beauty hacks for women over 40

Ace your travel look with these beauty hacks for women over 40
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 9:15:52 PM IST (Published)

Traveling can be a lot of fun, but it can also be hard on your skin and hair. Here are some beauty hacks for women over 40 to help you look and feel your best while traveling.

Traveling can be a lot of fun, but it can also be hard on your skin and hair. Here are some beauty hacks for women over 40 to help you look and feel your best while traveling.

Pack the essentials
When packing for a trip, it's important to only pack the essentials. This means choosing lightweight, travel-friendly products that will help you look and feel your best. Some must-haves includes a good moisturiser, sunscreen, foundation, concealer, mascara, and lipstick.
Don't forget your hair care products
As you age, your hair may become thinner and more brittle. To keep it looking its best, pack a volumising shampoo and conditioner, as well as a leave-in conditioner or styling product.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X