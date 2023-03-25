A Tamil Nadu candy shop dedicated to 90’s kids is a hit on the internet

The 90’s Kids Candy Shop situated in Palayangottai in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district sells a wide array of sweets and toys that were popular in the yesteryears. It is enough to send a certain section of millennials on a trip down the memory lane while also attracting the younger generation.

Nostalgia is a powerful tool and it often shapes us and our actions in more ways than we can imagine. That is the very force behind this candy shop in Tamil Nadu that has become a massive hit, both online and offline.

Age is never a limiting factor for toys and sweets if you’re young at heart or young in general. Or if you love sweets and toys.

Krishnan, a resident of Palayangottai has been running this shop near the Gopalaswamy temple for the past two years. His candy shop has come as a ‘treat’ for everyone who longed to relish those candies and sweets that were an integral part of their growing-up years.

Reminiscing his younger days in the 90s, Krishnan said that he used to enjoy eating Javvu Mittai, coconut candy, honey candy, waffles, and the immensely popular Mummy Daddy Pakku. Many of these sweets, were an integral part of his childhood back then, are now available at his shop for his customers.

Though his store is called the 90’s Candy Shop, it offers other things as well. Other items that have become an instant hit with the kids are the variety of toys and games that he sells. The majority of these are the ones which were popular in the 90s and kids of this generation who grew up with smartphones may not recognise or appreciate in the first instance.

From wooden tops to Ben 10 action figurines, the variety is commendable and very attractive. It also sells an Indian version of Beyblades, which was a rage in the mid-2000s, thanks to an immensely popular show on Cartoon Network and toy stores that sold them across the country.

Krishnan said that kids who come to his shop once, end up becoming regular customers. He added that his shop and its offerings are becoming popular amongst the younger generation as well. We can say that one generation is reliving memories of the past, while the next is creating new ones, all at once.