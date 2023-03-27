61 percent of Mumbaikars feel drowsy at work: Survey

29 per cent of Mumbai’s population is able to get up between 7 am to 8 am despite going to bed around midnight.

A new survey indicates that 61 percent of the Mumbaikars, who participated in the study, feel drowsy at work while 70 percent of them go to bed more than one hour later than usual time. Wakefit, one of India’s largest direct-to-consumer sleep and home solutions providers, recently released the findings of its 6th edition of the annual Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2023. The report, which attempts to highlight the sleep patterns of Indians, indicated sleep deprivation among a significant number of participants from Mumbai.

The survey showed that while the ideal time to go to bed is 10 pm, 70 percent of Mumbaikars went to bed post 11 pm. However, 29 percent of participants from Mumbai were able to get up between 7 am to 8 am despite going to bed around midnight. Notably, the GISS 2023 findings showed that 49 percent of the residents did not feel refreshed on waking up.

The percentage of Mumbaikars who felt drowsy at work went up, from 53 percent in 2022 to 61 percent in 2023.

Inadequate sleep is one of the main causes of excessive daytime sleepiness, leading to the likelihood of people feeling drowsy at work. Interestingly, 43 per cent of the city’s population felt that their bedroom environment has been impacting their sleep.

ALSO READ |

Switching off digital devices at least one hour before going to sleep is important for a night of healthy sleep. However, the GISS report indicates that 37 percent of Mumbaikars were up late at night because of browsing social media on their mobile phones. According to the report, a massive 88 percent used their phones just before bedtime.

Stressful work culture and the pandemic have increased the dependence on electronic devices. This has led to more people suffering from erratic sleep patterns. Smartphone addiction was not the only reason behind the inadequate sleep of Mumbaikars. One in three residents responded in affirmative to the questions about whether they feel suffering from insomnia, the survey found.

Many residents of Mumbai also tend to sleep in places other than their beds. The GISS 2023 survey states that 37 percent of the participants were sleeping in places other than their beds. Having a dedicated bedroom is necessary in order to build a healthy sleep habits.

Furthermore, 38 percent of participants felt that a better mattress is likely to improve their quality of sleep.

The GISS 2023 is an ongoing survey and the current edition received over 10,000 responses, recorded from March 2022 to February 2023. The survey covers respondents in all Indian cities, across age groups, and various demographics. In the past six years over 2.1 lakh respondents have participated in the survey.