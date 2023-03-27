English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle News61 percent of Mumbaikars feel drowsy at work: Survey

61 percent of Mumbaikars feel drowsy at work: Survey

61 percent of Mumbaikars feel drowsy at work: Survey
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 5:00:01 PM IST (Updated)

29 per cent of Mumbai’s population is able to get up between 7 am to 8 am despite going to bed around midnight.

A new survey indicates that 61 percent of the Mumbaikars, who participated in the study, feel drowsy at work while 70 percent of them go to bed more than one hour later than usual time. Wakefit, one of India’s largest direct-to-consumer sleep and home solutions providers, recently released the findings of its 6th edition of the annual Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2023. The report, which attempts to highlight the sleep patterns of Indians, indicated sleep deprivation among a significant number of participants from Mumbai.

Recommended Articles

View All
upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests

Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The survey showed that while the ideal time to go to bed is 10 pm, 70 percent of Mumbaikars went to bed post 11 pm. However, 29 percent of participants from Mumbai were able to get up between 7 am to 8 am despite going to bed around midnight. Notably, the GISS 2023 findings showed that 49 percent of the residents did not feel refreshed on waking up.
The percentage of Mumbaikars who felt drowsy at work went up, from 53 percent in 2022 to 61 percent in 2023.
Inadequate sleep is one of the main causes of excessive daytime sleepiness, leading to the likelihood of people feeling drowsy at work. Interestingly, 43 per cent of the city’s population felt that their bedroom environment has been impacting their sleep.
ALSO READ |
Anand Mahindra tweets prescription for 'lack of sleep', it says…
Switching off digital devices at least one hour before going to sleep is important for a night of healthy sleep. However, the GISS report indicates that 37 percent of Mumbaikars were up late at night because of browsing social media on their mobile phones. According to the report, a massive 88 percent used their phones just before bedtime.
Stressful work culture and the pandemic have increased the dependence on electronic devices. This has led to more people suffering from erratic sleep patterns. Smartphone addiction was not the only reason behind the inadequate sleep of Mumbaikars. One in three residents responded in affirmative to the questions about whether they feel suffering from insomnia, the survey found.
Many residents of Mumbai also tend to sleep in places other than their beds. The GISS 2023 survey states that 37 percent of the participants were sleeping in places other than their beds. Having a dedicated bedroom is necessary in order to build a healthy sleep habits.
ALSO READ | World Sleep Day 2023: History, significance, and theme
Furthermore, 38 percent of participants felt that a better mattress is likely to improve their quality of sleep.
The GISS 2023 is an ongoing survey and the current edition received over 10,000 responses, recorded from March 2022 to February 2023. The survey covers respondents in all Indian cities, across age groups, and various demographics. In the past six years over 2.1 lakh respondents have participated in the survey.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Mar 27, 2023 4:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

inadequate sleepMumbaikarsSleepsleep apneaSleep deprivation

Next Article

International Whiskey Day 2023 — how it's different from World Whisky Day

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X