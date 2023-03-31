106-year-old Filipino tattoo artist becomes Vogue's oldest cover model

Vogue Philippines has shattered norms and embraced true beauty by featuring the oldest model ever to grace its cover.

The April issue of Vogue Philippines boasts an unprecedented feat - the cover is graced by none other than the venerable Apo Whang-Od, a 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines, making her the oldest model to have ever graced the front page of the esteemed fashion magazine.

Whang-Od — also known as Maria Oggay — has honed the ancient art of hand-tapping tattoos since her youth, meticulously perfecting her craft under the tutelage of her father.

Nestled in the mountain village of Buscalan, Whang-Od is the oldest mambabatok in the Philippines, a traditional Kalinga tattooist who has gained global recognition for her intricate designs.

Once, the tattoos were reserved only for the Butbut warriors. However, Whang-Od's signature geometric designs now draw clients from all around the globe who flock to her humble abode for her intricate artistry.

Armed only with a bamboo stick, a thorn from a pomelo tree, water, and coal, she brings to life symbols that signify bravery, strength, and beauty that represent the Kalinga tribe.

The art can only be passed down to blood relatives, and she continues to do so by imparting her wisdom to her grandnieces, Elyang Wigan and Grace Palicas.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Bea Valdes, noted that the decision to feature Whang-Od was unanimous among the staff, as she embodies the ideals of true beauty and diversity.

"We believe that the concept of beauty needs to evolve, and include diverse and inclusive faces and forms. What we hope to speak about is the beauty of humanity," Valdes added.

As the world shifts towards a more inclusive and accepting society, Whang-Od's cover feature in Vogue Philippines serves as a powerful reminder that true beauty transcends age, race, and gender.

Vogue Philippines remarked in a social media post, "Whang-Od is celebrated as the last mambabatok of her generation, her legacy etched forever in the skin of thousands of people who have made the sacred pilgrimage to Buscalan to receive her artwork."

Her unwavering dedication to the art of tattooing and the preservation of her culture is an inspiration to all. As she herself said, "The tradition will continue as long as people keep coming to get tattoos."

