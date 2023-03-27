English
Raise the bar with these whiskey cocktails on International Whiskey Day

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 12:57:47 PM IST (Published)

International Whiskey Day: While it is fine plain neat or on the rocks, whiskey also partners well with other elements like lemon, bitters, sugars and so on, to make for some classy cocktails. Here are 10 suggestions that are sure to make your friends happy.

The well-loved whiskey can be used in a wide range of cocktails. Its smoky and spicy tones add depth to cocktails. Connoisseurs love the fact that whiskey can be paired with a variety of ingredients to create some droolworthy drinks. In fact, whiskey cocktails have a long and storied history, making them an indispensable part of cocktail culture. For example, the Old Fashioned and Manhattan have been around for over a century. Whiskey cocktails can be ideal for brunch or sundowner with your friends and loved ones.

Here are 10 whiskey cocktails that you can choose from on International Whiskey Day:


Manhattan – Made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, the Manhattan is an iconic cocktail that's typically served up in a martini glass with a cherry for garnish.

Old Fashioned – If you are a whiskey lover, you will love this classic cocktail. Old Fashioned is made with whiskey, sugar, bitters, and a twist of citrus. It's typically served over ice and garnished with an orange peel.

Whiskey Sour - This refreshing cocktail is made with whiskey, lemon juice and sugar, served over ice with a cherry and a slice of orange.

ALSO READ | Oberoi Hotels to provide exclusive bar experience in collaboration with Singapore's Mandarin Oriental

Mint Julep - The Mint Julep is a popular cocktail that's made with whiskey, sugar, mint leaves and crushed ice.

Irish Coffee – Irish Coffee is made with whiskey, coffee, sugar, and whipped cream. This is a warm cocktail that's perfect for cold weather.

Boulevardier - Similar to the Negroni, the Boulevardier is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Whiskey Smash - Made with whiskey, lemon juice, sugar, and mint leaves, the Whiskey Smash is a refreshing cocktail that's perfect for warm weather.

ALSO READ | Tips and tricks to pair Indian food with wine, beer and cocktails

Rusty Nail - The Rusty Nail is a simple but delicious cocktail made with whiskey and Drambuie, a Scottish liqueur made with honey, herbs, and spices.

Godfather - Made with whiskey and amaretto, the Godfather is a sweet and nutty cocktail that's perfect for after-dinner sipping.

Penicillin - This modern classic cocktail is made with whiskey, lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, and a float of smoky Islay Scotch whisky. It's a complex and flavourful drink that is much loved.

ALSO READ | Prawn cocktails, shepherd's pie and caramel pudding: This cafe is bringing retro back
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
