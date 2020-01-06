Legal
'You both are industry leaders': SC asks Nusli Wadia and Ratan Tata to resolve legal spat
Updated : January 06, 2020 12:05 PM IST
The Supreme Court has asked billionaire businessmen Ratan Tata and Nusli Wadia to settle between themselves a defamation case that the latter filed against the Tata Group patriarch and other members of the Tata Sons board.
Nusli Wadia, a former independent director on the boards of Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals, filed a defamation case against Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, and 11 of its board members and executives in 2016 after Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman.
