A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended till May 1 the custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, accused in a corruption case against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said.

Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Mumbai, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the multi-crore scam also involving Kapoor, the former Yes Bank CEO and co-founder.

Both brothers did not join the investigation since the FIR was registered against them on March 7, the officials said.