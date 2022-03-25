Yes Bank scam: HC grants bail to Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar

The Bombay High Court on March 25 granted bail to Gautam Thapar, Avantha Group promoter and non-executive chairman of Avantha Realty, in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case involving a transaction of Rs 307 crore with the realty company. A single Bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai granted bail to Thapar on a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The CBI had registered an offence against Thapar, Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor and other accused under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7, 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). According to the investigating agency, Kapoor, the prime accused in the case, had acquired property belonging to Avantha at a prime location in Delhi at a considerably lower price than its market value. The allegation was that Kapoor had official dealings in the form of loans with Avantha.

The CBI has alleged that Thapar had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapoor for the purpose of cheating. The central agency filed a chargesheet on October 8, 2021. Thapar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case registered by it based on the CBI probe.

Thapar's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, along with Karanjawala and Co firm, stated that after the FIR was registered, Thapar had participated in the investigation as and when he was called upon.