As the Yes Bank probe gathers momentum, in a fresh move to investigate the quantum of kick-backs allegedly recieved by Rana Kapoor and his family, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned promoters of ADAG group, Essel group, Indiabulls Housing, Jet Airways, Avanta group and Thomas Cook.

ED officials told CNBCTV18 that the agency has summoned all major borrowers of Yes bank to join investigation in connection with alleged quid pro quo.

"Subhash Chandra of the Zee Group, Sameer Gehlaut of Indiabulls Group, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL group, Peter Kerkar of Cox and Kings have been summoned by the agency," ED sources said, requesting anonymity.

The first, to appear before ED being are Wadhawans of the DHFL group on March 17.

According to an IANS report, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has also been summoned by the agency on March 19.

"If the Wadhawans fail to appear, the agency could move PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court seeking cancellation of their bail issued in the Iqbal Mirchi case which was also being investigated by the agency, " sources added.

The transaction under suspicion in case of Wadhawans is of RS 4,300 crore. "Yes bank had bought debentures worth Rs 3,700 crore from DHFL while DHFL awarded loan of are 600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures private ltd owned by daughters of Kapoor," sources added.

Meanwhile, loans given to sixteen companies of Essel Group, which had borrowed Rs 8,415 crore from Yes Bank, are also under scanner, sources said.

"In the case of Indiabulls real estate and Indiabulls housing finance ltd had borrowed Rs 5,800 crore from Yes Bank. DHFL had borrowed Rs 4,735 crore and Cox and Kings borrowed Rs 1,050 crore from Yes Bank are under scanner," sources said.

Confirming the issuance of summons from ED, Essel group in a statement said:"Essel Group wishes to confirm that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested Dr. Subhash Chandra’s presence on 18th March 2020, to make a statement on the information which is already available with them.

Chandra will certainly be present to make the statement and will be more than happy to extend any support or co-operation requested by ED, it said.

The Group wishes to clarify that most of the credit facilities were availed for its infrastructure business and there is no debt on ZEEL, ZMCL, etc.

"The Group also wishes to cite that all credit facilities availed were fully secured. The Group has never made any transactions with Mr. Rana Kapoor or his family or for that matter any private entities controlled by them."