Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in money laundering case

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Friday in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
Kapoor was arrested in August of 2021. He is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of getting benefits worth hundreds of crore through companies controlled by his family as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans.
Earlier in September this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and his company in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case. The federal probing agency has alleged that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for misappropriation/diversion of public money during the 2017-19 period.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
