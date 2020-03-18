Finance Yes Bank case: Essel Group's Subhash Chandra and Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal skip ED summons Updated : March 18, 2020 09:39 PM IST "The Group has never made any transactions with Rana Kapoor or his family or for that matter any private entities controlled by them," it added. On Tuesday, DHFL chief Kapil Wadhawan also skipped the ED summons for questioning in connection with the case. The CBI and ED began a probe into short-term debentures of the DHFL in which Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore from April to June 2018.