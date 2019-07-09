In association with
Why FPI tax tangle is troubling investors

Updated : July 09, 2019 03:12 PM IST

The budget proposal of a hike in surcharge rates has had a spillover effect on two classes of investors – Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Category 3 AIFs or Alternative Investment Funds.
This is because the government took a  view that surcharge will be applicable not just on individuals but to all trusts which are incorporated & structured as an AOP or Association of Persons.
