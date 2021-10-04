Who is Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer in drugs case who defended Rhea, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it raided a rave party on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They have been charged under several sections of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A senior advocate and one of India’s most expensive criminal lawyers, Satish Maneshinde is fronting the legal battle as Aryan Khan’s lawyer and will be appearing before the court to represent him in the matter.

Maneshinde’s bonhomie with Bollywood stars is well known and he has come to the rescue of multiple film stars in the past. He has handled several high profile cases and defended Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. The lawyer was part of the legal team that defended Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. He had secured bail for Dutt at that time even though the actor faced serious charges. The lawyer also secured bail for actor Salman Khan in the infamous hit and run case in 2002.

Recently, Maneshinde represented actress Rhea Chakraborty and his brother, Showik Chakraborty as well in the drugs case. Both were arrested by NCB in a drug case last year, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Both were granted bail later and it was Maneshinde who pulled it off.

Apart from Bollywood, Maneshinde’s other high profile cases include Mumbai Police Inspector Daya Nayak’s disproportionate assets case, Shoban Mehta match fixing case and Chota Rajan’s wife Sujata’s organised crime case, among others.

Maneshinde started his career as a junior lawyer under the country’s top criminal lawyer, the late Ram Jethmalani, in 1983. The 56-year-old advocate worked with Ram Jethmalani for almost 10 years before starting his own practice.

Satish Maneshinde hails from Dharwad, Karnataka. He studied law from Dharwad and later shifted to Mumbai.

Maneshinde is expected to be filing an application in the Bombay High Court on October 4 for Aryan Khan’s bail. He has argued that his client, Aryan Khan, was invited to the cruise event as a guest and no banned substance has been recovered from him.