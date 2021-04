Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been brought back to Uttar Pradesh (UP) following a Supreme Court order after spending two years in a Punjab jail. Ansari’s wife has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the UP government for his safety inside the Banda jail. The top court will take up the case for a hearing on Friday.

Ansari, a five-time MLA, is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are at the trial stage, according to UP authorities. The 57-year-old was lodged in Punjab’s Ropar Jail since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

The BSP legislator from Mau in UP shares the name with his paternal grandfather who was the president of the Indian National Congress in 1927–28. His grandfather, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, was also one of the founding members and former vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, according to News18 online.

The don’s maternal grandfather Brigadier Mohammad Usman Ansari was a Mahavir Chakra awardee.

Ansari was initially involved in the property business and contract work but during the early 90s, he started expanding and entered the world of crime, reports say. In 2005, Ansari was probed for the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Krishnanad Rai in broad daylight. Hundreds of bullets were pumped into Rai, who had defeated Ansari’s brother Afzal in state polls three years earlier. In July 2019, a special CBI court acquitted him.

He was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1996 on a BSP ticket and for the fifth time in the last assembly election in 2017 from Mau. In 2010, after the BSP expelled Ansari for his alleged criminal links, he formed his own Quami Ekta Dal.

He successfully contested the 2012 assembly election as a QED candidate from Mau. Ansari returned to the BSP in January 2017.

The UP Assembly website lists his interests as protecting the poor, weaker people and members of the Dalit community and maintaining brotherhood. He has a bachelor’s degree. Some praise the controversial strongman for his ‘Robinhood-like’ generosity but most fear him.