On Monday, a Delhi court sentenced Indian Mujahideen militant Ariz Khan to death for his role in the 2008 Batla House encounter. Calling it a rarest of the rare cases, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on Ariz, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who was killed in the Batla House incident.

Who is Ariz Khan and what was his role?

Ariz happens to be a member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, which took responsibility for the five bomb blasts in Delhi on 13 September 2008. The bomb blasts took place at India Gate, Greater Kailash, Connaught Place, and Karol Bagh. Twenty-six people were killed and 133 injured in the blasts.

Delhi Police filed five FIRs in the case and a team was formed to trace those involved. On September 19, 2008, an encounter took place at Batla House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar between the Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected IM operatives.

During the encounter, two of the accused, Shahzad Ahmed and Ariz Khan escaped while two others, Atif Amin and Mohammed Sajid, were killed. A third member of the terror outfit , Mohd Saif, surrendered. Inspector Sharma lost his life and two other police officers were injured in the encounter.

Ariz Khan was declared a proclaimed offender after he escaped from the site. The National Investigation Agency had put a bounty of Rs 10 lakh and the Delhi Police had offered Rs 5 lakh for any information on him. On February 14, 2018, he was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from near India's border with Nepal. Khan had obtained a Nepalese citizenship card and passport under the assumed identity, Mohammad Salim.

Meanwhile, in July 2013 a trial court had sentenced Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case. He appealed against the verdict and the hearing is pending.

Batla house encounter timeline:

September 19, 2008: Encounter at L-18 Batla House in Jamia Nagar.

January 1, 2010: Shahzad Ahmed arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

April 2010: Chargesheet in the case by Delhi Police at a Delhi court. Ariz Khan is declared a proclaimed offender.

February 15, 2011: Court frames charges of murder, conspiracy, attempt to murder, and various other Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against Shahzad.

July 29, 2013: Court holds Shahzad guilty of murdering inspector Sharma and assaulting other police officers. He is sentenced to life imprisonment.

February 14, 2018: Ariz Khan arrested by Delhi Police near Nepal border.

March 15, 2021: Ariz Khan convicted by Delhi court and sentenced to death