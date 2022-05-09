Who are the two new Supreme Court judges?

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, a judge of the Gujarat High Court, took oath as Supreme Court judges on Monday.

The government notified the elevation of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on Saturday.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, but has been functioning with 32 since Justice R Subhash Reddy retired on January 4 this year, PTI reported.

With the two new appointments, the top court has regained its full strength, albeit for some time. Two vacancies may arise when Justice Vineet Saran retires on May 10 and Justice Nageswara Rao on June 7.

The names of the two judges were recommended to the law ministry by a 5-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on May 5.

Who is Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia?

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia was born in the remote village of Madanpur in Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, on August 10, 1960. Justice Dhulia’s father, Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia was a judge at the Allahabad High Court. He has two brothers -- Himanshu Dhulia, a retired naval officer, and national award-winning film director and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia.

After completing his education at different schools in Dehradun, Allahabad and Lucknow, Justice Dhulia pursued law at the University of Allahabad. In 1986, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court and later shifted to Uttarakhand in 2000 to become the first chief standing counsel in the High Court of Uttarakhand. Later, Justice Dhulia became an additional advocate general of Uttarakhand. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2004. In November 2008, Justice Dhulia was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand and later became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

On hearing the news of his brother’s elevation to the Supreme Court, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia said it was a moment of great pride for the family.

“The news gives us immense happiness. What else do I say? It is a very proud moment for the entire family,” Bar and Bench quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Justice Dhulia retires in 2025.

Who is Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala?

Born in Mumbai on August 12, 1965, Justice Pardiwala completed his education from St Joseph Convent School in south Gujarat’s Valsad. After completing his graduation from JP Arts College, Valsad, Justice Pardiwala went on to study law from the KM Mulji Law College, Valsad and graduated in 1988.

Justice Pardiwala comes from a family of legal professionals. His father, Burjor Cawasji Pardiwala, practiced law for 52 years in Valsad and Navsari. Between December 1989 and March 1990, Burjor Cawasji Pardiwala held the position of the Speaker of the seventh Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Justice Pardiwala started practicing law in the High Court of Gujarat in 1990 and four years later became a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat. He has functioned as the standing counsel for the High Court of Gujarat from 2002, till his elevation as a judge on February 17, 2011. In 2013, Justice Pardiwala was confirmed as a permanent judge of the high court.

With his appointment, Justice Pardiwala becomes the fourth Parsi to be a Supreme Court judge. The last Parsi judge in the apex court, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, retired in August 2021.

Justice Pardiwala could become the Chief Justice of India in May 2028 for a period of two years and three months after the retirement of Justice PS Narasimha.