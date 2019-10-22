Business
Whistleblower complaints: US law firm begins preparing class-action suit against Infosys
Updated : October 22, 2019 04:24 PM IST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys.
Rosen Law Firm said it is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors.
Infosys’ shares took a beating on the stock exchanges, including in the US, after news of the whistleblower complaints emerged.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more