Whistleblower complaints: US law firm begins preparing class-action suit against Infosys

Updated : October 22, 2019 04:24 PM IST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Infosys.
Rosen Law Firm said it is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors.
Infosys’ shares took a beating on the stock exchanges, including in the US, after news of the whistleblower complaints emerged.
