WhatsApp to Delhi HC: CCI order allowing probe is 'headline-grabbing endeavour' Updated : April 13, 2021 06:27 PM IST "WhatsApp has a business service; it is merely offering to link the business accounts to their Facebook accounts," Salve continued. Lekhi argued that the WhatsApp privacy policy would lead to "excessive data collection and stalking of consumers" for targeted advertising to bring in more users. Published : April 13, 2021 06:27 PM IST