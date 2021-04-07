Wearing of mask while driving alone compulsory during pandemic: Delhi HC Updated : April 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST Masks are necessary irrespective of whether a person is vaccinated or not, court said. ”The wearing of a mask is like a ’suraksha kavach’ for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the court said. It also said a private vehicle was held to be a public place by the Supreme Court. Published : April 07, 2021 01:23 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply