Wearing of mask while driving alone compulsory during pandemic: Delhi HC

Updated : April 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Masks are necessary irrespective of whether a person is vaccinated or not, court said.
”The wearing of a mask is like a ’suraksha kavach’ for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the court said.
It also said a private vehicle was held to be a public place by the Supreme Court.
