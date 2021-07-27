Home

    • Vodafone Idea to file review petition in Supreme Court in AGR case

    Vodafone Idea to file review petition in Supreme Court in AGR case

    By Ashmit Kumar | IST (Updated)
    Vodafone Idea is in the process of drafting and filing a review petition in the Supreme Court in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

    "Vodafone Idea will seek review of AGR judgment disallowing adjustment of AGR demand based on correction of arithmetic errors," sources said.
    "Vodafone Idea will seek review of AGR judgment disallowing adjustment of AGR demand based on correction of arithmetic errors," sources said.
    On July 23, the Supreme Court dismissed the applications filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, raising the issue of alleged errors in the calculation in the figure of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by them.
    Vodafone Idea is now looking to exhaust the last legal remedy available post AGR judgment. It will review a plea likely to be heard by the same bench of SC headed by Justice LN Rao.
