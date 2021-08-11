Vodafone Idea AGR case: Telco seeks review of Supreme Court July 23 ruling

Vodafone Idea has moved to the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court's July 23 ruling on the adjustment of "arithmetic errors" in the Department of Telecom's (DoT) demand in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The beleaguered telco seeks a review of SC judgment that dismissed pleas seeking the adjustment of the AGR demand.

This review plea is likely to be heard by the same SC bench headed by Justice LN Rao who delivered the AGR judgment on July 23.

Supreme Court dismissed the pleas filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Telecommunications, raising the issue of alleged errors in the calculation in the figure of AGR-related dues payable by them. All the miscellaneous applications were dismissed.

It's important to note that only in rare cases SC reconsiders its own judgment in review pleas.

—The article will be updated with more details