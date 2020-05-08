  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Vizag gas leak: NGT slaps interim penalty of Rs 50 crore on LG Polymers

Updated : May 08, 2020 04:07 PM IST

NGT action follows a lethal Styrene gas leak, at LG Polymers’ Vizag facility, at 03.45 am on May 7, which caused the death of 11 people, with over a 1,000 reported to be sick.
The NGT order states, “Such an entity is liable to restore the damage caused under the Environment Law, apart from other statutory liability.”
Vizag gas leak: NGT slaps interim penalty of Rs 50 crore on LG Polymers

You May Also Like

Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B

Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement