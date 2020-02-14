Legal Vijay Mallya says ED, CBI treated him 'unreasonably' over the past four years Updated : February 14, 2020 05:38 PM IST The former Kingfisher Airlines boss is appealing against his extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in unpaid bank loans. His lawyers told the British High Court this week that he had been the victim of the airline industry's misfortunes and had no fraudulent intentions behind seeking loans for his now-defunct airline. Mallya also reiterated his message for the Indian banks to take back 100 percent of the principal amount owed to them.