Authored by: Abhishek A Rastogi

Salus populi est suprema lex and Salus republicae est suprema lex, two popular Latin maxims respectively mean that the safety of people is the supreme law and safety of the State is the supreme law. The edifice of India’s law and policy is built on these two principles which have a bearing on every act of the State. While seemingly conflicting, they are perfectly capable of coexisting. The security of the State occupies an undisputed exalted position in our society and hence the welfare of an individual must yield to that of the community. However, the important caveat is that the abrogation of the right of an individual should be based on right, just, and fair action of the State, a principle enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The right of preventive detention in the interest of the security of the State has already been upheld by the courts in India. Likewise, the right to interrogate the detenue, culprits or arrestees in the interest of the nation has taken precedence over an individual’s right to personal liberty. However, using any form of unjustified action or torture for extracting any kind of information is neither right nor fair and therefore offensive to Article 21. As a corollary, there must be a fair procedure and trial to prove the offence and severe imprisonment must be avoided merely based on the prosecution report.

The non-judicious use of arrest powers has severe implications and merits serious consideration by the judiciary especially in cases when there is an apparent gap between the legislative intent and executive action. In the context of GST, there is a rampant increase in the number of arrests made by the enforcement agencies drawing powers from Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act. The arrest under GST on a mere ‘reason to believe’ is in stark contrast to arrest provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure which requires ‘reasons to be recorded’.

Any power to arbitrarily arrest needs to be curtailed at the embryonic stage itself particularly when hampering personal liberty will not lead to a consequential benefit to the government exchequer. Any wrong criminalisation effect, especially in matters requiring judicial interpretation of provisions, would come down heavy on the stalwarts of India Inc. As an apparent move towards decriminalisation, the government has incorporated amendments to the GST Act for restricting wrong credits.

Further, the statutory provisions provide an explanation that the goods shall be deemed to be received even in cases of transfer of documents of title of goods and as a corollary movement of goods is not an essential condition to constitute ‘supply’. The provisions with respect to non-bailable and cognizable offences also require deeper deliberations and open-mindedness. Most importantly, as the provisions with respect to the physical movement of goods for constituting ‘supply’ are required to be addressed at judicial forums, the judicial may prove to be fatal till the interpretation issue is finally settled.

The Supreme Court has been emphasising on the need of caution while exercising the drastic power of arrest and underlined that arrest powers have been treated as a tool of harassment and oppression. The Apex Court has held that no arrest should be made only because the offence is non-bailable and cognizable and that arrests should not be made in a routine cavalier manner. With many pending matters for arrest under GST, it is hoped that there will soon be detailed guidelines to use the arrest weapon only in rare cases rather than as a routine method of investigation.

—Shivani Bhatnagar also contributed to this article.