Videocon insolvency case: NCLAT stays NCLT order on takeover by Twin Star Technologies

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order directing the takeover of Videocon Industries Ltd by billionaire Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Technology.

The development comes after an appeal by dissenting creditors, the Bank of Maharashtra, and IFCI, arguing that the resolution plan submitted by resolution professional shows very low value to Videocon Group companies. The NCLAT has adjourned the matter for further hearing till September 7.

Last month, NCLT had allowed Twin Star Technologies to take over Videocon Industries Ltd for about Rs 3,000 crore. Twin Star, part of the Vedanta Group, will pay around Rs 500 crore within 90 days as upfront payment and the rest as non-convertible debentures over a period of time.

A two-member Mumbai bench of the NCLT, comprising members H P Chaturvedi and Ravikumar Duraisamy, approved the resolution plan by Twin-Star Technologies.

The Committee of the Creditors (CoC) of Videocon Industries voted in favour of the resolution plan of Twin Star Technologies Ltd for 13 group companies with 95 percent votes.

Videocon Industries owes around Rs 31,000 crore to banks, including interest.

Earlier, the Dhoot family had offered to pay Rs 30,000 crore to lenders to settle their outstanding loans and pull out 13 Videocon group companies from the insolvency proceedings. However, the creditors chose Vedanta Group's offer.

Dhoot’s settlement offer was made for 13 out of the 15 Videocon group companies which are jointly going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Two group companies -- KAIL and TREND -- were not covered under the offer.