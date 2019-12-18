Victory of principles, says Cyrus Mistry on NCLAT order reinstating him as Tata boss
Updated : December 18, 2019 06:38 PM IST
Mistry, a scion of wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, said the outcome of the appeal is a vindication of his stand taken.
In October 2016, Mistry was removed as Chairman of Tata Sons and he was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons and had taken over in 2012 after Ratan Tata.
Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata and Mistry had reportedly fallen out over key investment decisions, including manufacturing of world's cheapest car Nano.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more