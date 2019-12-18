TOP NEWS »

Victory of principles, says Cyrus Mistry on NCLAT order reinstating him as Tata boss

Updated : December 18, 2019 06:38 PM IST

Mistry, a scion of wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, said the outcome of the appeal is a vindication of his stand taken.
In October 2016, Mistry was removed as Chairman of Tata Sons and he was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons and had taken over in 2012 after Ratan Tata.
Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata and Mistry had reportedly fallen out over key investment decisions, including manufacturing of world's cheapest car Nano.
