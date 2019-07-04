Legal
Vedanta to seek court order saying Zambia's ZCCM breached shareholder pact
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:07 PM IST
"Vedanta will seek an interim court order declaring that ZCCM has breached the KCM Shareholders' Agreement by pursuing winding-up proceedings against KCM in Zambia, and directing ZCCM to withdraw those proceedings," Vedanta said in a statement.
Vedanta said an urgent application had been served on ZCCM and a provisional liquidator appointed for KCM.
