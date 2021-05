Digital payments company PhonePe's plans to acquire Indus OS, a domestic smartphone operating system, has run into legal problems, as one of the latter's investors is upset about the valuation cut.

The PhonePe-Indus OS deal is likely to be valued at $60 million, as per sources, but investor Affle Global, which owns 23 percent stake in Indus OS, has claimed it values the company at $90 million.

This has led Affle Global to take legal action against the founders of Indus OS, while PhonePe has filed a law suit against the marketing tech company in a Singapore court for blocking the deal.

"Affle Global Pte Ltd (AGPL) is a long term investor in OSlabs Pte Ltd (registered entity of Indus OS) and our investment of over $20 million values OSlabs at over $ 90 million," the investor said in a statement.

"We believe that Walmart-owned PhonePe and founders of OSlabs are acting in collusion to prejudice our existing shareholder/investor rights based on unfair practices. We believe that PhonePe must strictly uphold highest level of governance standards, respect fair valuation of OSlabs investments of existing shareholders and undertake fair processes in full compliance with the existing shareholders agreement, the constitution and Companies Act of Singapore. AGPL has no inclination to support the low balled USD60Mn valuation based PhonePe transactions for OSlabs. We value our investment based on over USD90Mn valuation of OSlabs and we are confident that OSlabs would unlock greater growth in the near future," Affle added.

The company highlighted that there are multiple legal proceedings ongoing with respect to upholding governance standards and compliance with existing shareholders agreement and the two preliminary orders received to-date are related to governance aspects including - upholding Right of First Refusal as per the existing Shareholders Agreement and full compliance and adherence to provisions of Singapore Companies Act in terms of governance related to voting at shareholders resolutions/meetings.

In a statement, PhonePe said: "These litigations are temporary hurdles and will not deter our commitment for completing the acquisition of the company. As you know the matter is sub-judice and we hope that the Hon’ble court would uphold our position and protect the interest of Indus OS. We have made a commitment to Indus OS' founders and board members that we will honour the agreed terms."

Indus CEO Rakesh Deshmukh did not respond to queries.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that PhonePe has bought out 30 percent stake in Indus OS from other investors and is looking to take a majority stake as part of the deal.

PhonePe's interest in Indus OS comes from the distribution play, since Indus OS has 100 MN + users and over 4 lakh apps on its own app marketplace called App Bazaar. Indus OS has partnered with 12 mobile brands in India, and powers Samsung’s default app store - Galaxy Store.

Walmart-owned PhonePe is among the leaders in the digital payments space in the country and has around 290 million registered users at present.

PhoenPe CEO Sameer Nigam has also been at the forefront to criticise Google's PlayStore billing policy that led to the demand among the Indian startup community to build a domestic app store in the country.

Indus OS' App Bazaar has over 4 lakh apps available in 12 Indian languages, and the platform has seen over 1 billion app installs since 2019.