Uttar Pradesh govt likely to address pending land acquisition disputes

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is likely to address pending land acquisition disputes in the state. There will be a focus on the land acquisition disputes in the areas like group housing, urbanisation, institutional development schemes that have been launched so far in the state. The focus will be on resolving the stuck compensation in these land acquisition cases.

The disputes are mainly involving farmers and the municipal state development authorities with respect to non-payment of compensation.

The UP government is likely to call an urgent review of all such disputes. The government is also likely to give a broad direction to local authorities that the local authorities should pre-assess viability and availability of funds before announcing any future land acquisition proposal in the state.

Senior government officials indicated that most of the cases are sub-judice either before High Court or Supreme Court and the government is looking at various ways to address this ahead of the upcoming elections.

The state government is addressing these pending land acquisition disputes; especially on the terms of compensation payment delays, so the government could soon come up with a scheme to avoid these delays and also the land acquisition that has been announced, but the acquisition has not yet been started leading to delay in payments and delay to either acquire. So, farmers are in the doldrums whether they will get the payment or they should continue with their land, whether their land is going to be acquired or not - that is something that needs to be cleared by the government. Some of the local development authorities are also facing a lack of funds resulting in these issues.

Landowners are looking for either timely payment or compensation or release of land. So all these issues are likely to be addressed very soon by the UP government.

