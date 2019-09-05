Business
US sues to stop Novelis purchase of Aleris
Updated : September 05, 2019 09:47 AM IST
The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Novelis Inc’s proposed $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris Corp because of concern over higher prices for aluminum sheet used to make cars.
The department said in a statement that the deal would combine two of the four major North American producers of aluminum to make automobile bodies.
The department described Ohio-based Aleris as an “aggressive competitor” and said the deal would give Novelis up to 60 percent of projected domestic capacity.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more