US regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues

Updated : July 13, 2019 08:52 AM IST

The FTC has been investigating allegations Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
The probe has focused on whether the data sharing violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator.
Several powerful Democratic lawmakers in Washington condemned the proposed penalty as inadequate.
