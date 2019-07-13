US regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues
Updated : July 13, 2019 08:52 AM IST
The FTC has been investigating allegations Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
The probe has focused on whether the data sharing violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator.
Several powerful Democratic lawmakers in Washington condemned the proposed penalty as inadequate.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more