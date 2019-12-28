#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Home Legal
Legal

US doctor sues Apple, accuses it of violating patent used in Watch to detect atrial fibrillation

Updated : December 28, 2019 11:18 AM IST

The lawsuit called the patent "pioneering steps in atrial fibrillation detection," reports AppleInsider.
Dr Wiesel said he notified Apple about his patent on September 20, 2017, following the rollout of the Apple Watch Series 3.
With over 400,000 participants, the Apple Heart Study was the largest screening study on atrial fibrillation ever conducted.
US doctor sues Apple, accuses it of violating patent used in Watch to detect atrial fibrillation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV