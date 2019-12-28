US doctor sues Apple, accuses it of violating patent used in Watch to detect atrial fibrillation
Updated : December 28, 2019 11:18 AM IST
The lawsuit called the patent "pioneering steps in atrial fibrillation detection," reports AppleInsider.
Dr Wiesel said he notified Apple about his patent on September 20, 2017, following the rollout of the Apple Watch Series 3.
With over 400,000 participants, the Apple Heart Study was the largest screening study on atrial fibrillation ever conducted.
