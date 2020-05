Yogi Adityanath's government has withdrawn its controversial order of 12-hour shifts for industrial unit workers after receiving a notice from the Allahabad High Court, News18 reported.

However, this will not impact the recently amended labour laws as the order to increase working hours against the usual eight-hour shifts was separate.

Aiming to attract investments to recover from COVID disruptions, the UP government, through an ordinance, sought to amend all except four labour laws.

The four laws excluded are Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act, 1932, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996. 38 labour laws were suspended in total.