UP Cabinet gives nod to setting up 218 fast-track courts for rapes, crimes against children

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 fast-track courts for hearing cases pertaining to crimes against children and rapes.

State law minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over crimes against women. "The UP Cabinet has decided that for hearing of cases of rapes and crimes committed on children, 218 fast-track courts will be set up. Of these, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases in which POCSO Act has been slapped," he said.